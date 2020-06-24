All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1714 N. 17th Ave.

1714 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1714 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Updated Single Family Home in Historic District - Landscaping Included - Charming 1916's bungalow in the desirable Fairview Place Historic District has new kitchen cabinets, new appliances and a new bathroom vanity! The property has also recently been painted. The Home is located near downtown Phoenix, Encanto Park, Golf Course, easy access to Light Rail & adjacent to the best dining in the city. This adorable home has a great retro feel with period tile and fixtures, lots of storage and a large front patio.
-New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops
-New Appliances
-New Bathroom Vanity
-2 bed/1 bath
-989 square feet
-Wood floors
-Washer/Dryer included
-Landscaping included in the rent!
-Terrific location!
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2501047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 N. 17th Ave. have any available units?
1714 N. 17th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 N. 17th Ave. have?
Some of 1714 N. 17th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 N. 17th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1714 N. 17th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 N. 17th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1714 N. 17th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1714 N. 17th Ave. offer parking?
No, 1714 N. 17th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1714 N. 17th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 N. 17th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 N. 17th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1714 N. 17th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1714 N. 17th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1714 N. 17th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 N. 17th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 N. 17th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
