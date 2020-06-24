1714 N. 17th Ave.

Amenities

Newly Updated Single Family Home in Historic District - Landscaping Included - Charming 1916's bungalow in the desirable Fairview Place Historic District has new kitchen cabinets, new appliances and a new bathroom vanity! The property has also recently been painted. The Home is located near downtown Phoenix, Encanto Park, Golf Course, easy access to Light Rail & adjacent to the best dining in the city. This adorable home has a great retro feel with period tile and fixtures, lots of storage and a large front patio.

-New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops

-New Appliances

-New Bathroom Vanity

-2 bed/1 bath

-989 square feet

-Wood floors

-Washer/Dryer included

-Landscaping included in the rent!

-Terrific location!

Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



