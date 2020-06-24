1714 N. 17th Ave.

Amenities
Newly Updated Single Family Home in Historic District - Landscaping Included - Charming 1916's bungalow in the desirable Fairview Place Historic District has new kitchen cabinets, new appliances and a new bathroom vanity! The property has also recently been painted. The Home is located near downtown Phoenix, Encanto Park, Golf Course, easy access to Light Rail & adjacent to the best dining in the city. This adorable home has a great retro feel with period tile and fixtures, lots of storage and a large front patio.
-New Kitchen Cabinets and Counter Tops
-New Appliances
-New Bathroom Vanity
-2 bed/1 bath
-989 square feet
-Wood floors
-Washer/Dryer included
-Landscaping included in the rent!
-Terrific location!
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.
