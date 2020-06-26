All apartments in Phoenix
1707 E PHELPS Road

1707 East Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Location

1707 East Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home has two extra rooms. These rooms can be used for a dining area, office, den or an additional bedroom. Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, dishwasher and built in microwave. Huge lot with RV Parking. Located in the Paradise Valley School District. HO HOA! Owner will not consider any dogs that are considered an aggressive breeds. NO CATS Owner will continue to make improvements to the property and landscaping. Great location with easy access to both the 51 and 101 freeways and all the shopping on Bell Rd. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in Arizona

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 E PHELPS Road have any available units?
1707 E PHELPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 E PHELPS Road have?
Some of 1707 E PHELPS Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 E PHELPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1707 E PHELPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 E PHELPS Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 E PHELPS Road is pet friendly.
Does 1707 E PHELPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1707 E PHELPS Road offers parking.
Does 1707 E PHELPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 E PHELPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 E PHELPS Road have a pool?
No, 1707 E PHELPS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1707 E PHELPS Road have accessible units?
No, 1707 E PHELPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 E PHELPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 E PHELPS Road has units with dishwashers.
