1707 E PHELPS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home has two extra rooms. These rooms can be used for a dining area, office, den or an additional bedroom. Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, dishwasher and built in microwave. Huge lot with RV Parking. Located in the Paradise Valley School District. HO HOA! Owner will not consider any dogs that are considered an aggressive breeds. NO CATS Owner will continue to make improvements to the property and landscaping. Great location with easy access to both the 51 and 101 freeways and all the shopping on Bell Rd. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent in Arizona