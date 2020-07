Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool

Gorgeous, Well Maintained House in a much sought after location in Scottsdale. Close to shopping, A+ Schools, Freeways, and so much more. Gated Community, Community Pool, Community Park, Open Spacious Floor Plan, Beautiful Kitchen with Granite, Walk-In Pantry, Guest Bedroom/Den Downstairs with Full Bathroom next to it. Large Loft/Gameroom. Large Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-In Closets. Low Maintenance Front and Backyard.