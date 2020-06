Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Amazing home with mountain views! This bright, spacious, and high quality home is ready for move in! The kitchen features upgraded maple cabinetry and kitchen island. Beautiful pool for your enjoyment (pool & landscaping service included in the rent). Large Master Bedroom Suite with a balcony to enjoy the views. Best views in Club West of South Mountain and Sierra Estrella Mountains! No SPDS will be supplied by landlord. Earnest Deposit becomes refundable security deposit.