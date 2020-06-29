16840 S 30TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Foothills Reserve! This home features an open great room floor plan with lots of natural light throughout, and a split master for added privacy. There's a large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, island, new stainless steel appliances including a gas range, pantry, and overhead canned lighting. The master bedroom has a private exit to the patio, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and a large walk in closet. There's many upgrades like new ceiling fans, new blinds, new carpet and paint, 20 inch tile, gas fireplace + much more. The backyard has a covered patio and is low maintenance with desert landscaping. Sought after and highly rated Kyrene schools and Desert Vista High School. This home is move in ready and super clean!