All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16661 S 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16661 S 15th Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

16661 S 15th Street

16661 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16661 South 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Desert Foothills Parkway and Liberty Lane

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Sq Footage: 2140

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this amazing Ahwatukee home located in the Foothills. This well maintained two-story home has tons of living space. This home features tile in high traffic areas, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and separate living room and family room. The large open kitchen includes extra cabinet space, granite counter tops, kitchen island, pantry, ceramic top stove, stove-top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite includes a private balcony, large walk-in closet separate tub and walk-in tiled shower and granite vanity countertops. This home sits on a large corner lot and includes a RV gate. Washer, dryer, and soft water system are also included. Easy access to Loop 202 and I10 freeways.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16661 S 15th Street have any available units?
16661 S 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16661 S 15th Street have?
Some of 16661 S 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16661 S 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16661 S 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16661 S 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16661 S 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16661 S 15th Street offer parking?
No, 16661 S 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16661 S 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16661 S 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16661 S 15th Street have a pool?
No, 16661 S 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16661 S 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 16661 S 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16661 S 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16661 S 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College