16661 S 15th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Desert Foothills Parkway and Liberty Lane



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Sq Footage: 2140



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Don't miss out on this amazing Ahwatukee home located in the Foothills. This well maintained two-story home has tons of living space. This home features tile in high traffic areas, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and separate living room and family room. The large open kitchen includes extra cabinet space, granite counter tops, kitchen island, pantry, ceramic top stove, stove-top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite includes a private balcony, large walk-in closet separate tub and walk-in tiled shower and granite vanity countertops. This home sits on a large corner lot and includes a RV gate. Washer, dryer, and soft water system are also included. Easy access to Loop 202 and I10 freeways.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.