Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:47 AM

16630 North 59th Place

16630 North 59th Place · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16630 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
Make your dreams come true with this 3 bed 2 bath Scottsdale home with backyard paradise! This stunning home will amaze you from the inside out. There are so many ideal features, from the large modern kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of windows throughout, tiled flooring, large great room perfect for entertaining, beautiful backyard views with pool and more! This is a great location with schools, shopping, coffee shops and more nearby!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16630 North 59th Place have any available units?
16630 North 59th Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 16630 North 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16630 North 59th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16630 North 59th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16630 North 59th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16630 North 59th Place offer parking?
No, 16630 North 59th Place does not offer parking.
Does 16630 North 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16630 North 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16630 North 59th Place have a pool?
Yes, 16630 North 59th Place has a pool.
Does 16630 North 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 16630 North 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16630 North 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16630 North 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16630 North 59th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16630 North 59th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
