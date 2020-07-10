16621 N 55th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6c8e82069 ---- Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 3 car garage located on a cul-de-sac block in the highly sought out Paradise Valley Mirada community! From the vaulted ceilings to the plantations shutters this home does not disappoint. Highlights include but are not limited to two fire places, separate living and family room, large open kitchen with top of line appliances, granite counter tops, down stairs bedroom, large master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet! HUGE backyard with private swimming pool, large grassy area, covered patio runs the width of the home and so much more! Full pool service & gardening service included! Home is minutes away from Kierland Commons and quick access to both the 51 and 101! UNFURNISHED. Occupied Unit - Showing time to be available as schedules permit. Built In Microwave Disposal Granite Counter Tops Kitchen Island Range Oven/Elec