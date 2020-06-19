16602 N 16th Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57a081d0ad ---- Come take a look at this recently-renovated spacious 4 bedroom home in North Phoenix. The home offers a large basement finished with rustic barn boards, 1/4 acre lot, and hardwood flooring. You will love the spacious kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with updated fixtures. This well cared for house is waiting for you to call it home. Come take a look before someone else rents it! Leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2.3% montly TPT tax 2% montly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month's rent Biking Walking Path Landscape Maintenance Included