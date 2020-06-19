All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019

16602 N 16th Pl

16602 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16602 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57a081d0ad ---- Come take a look at this recently-renovated spacious 4 bedroom home in North Phoenix. The home offers a large basement finished with rustic barn boards, 1/4 acre lot, and hardwood flooring. You will love the spacious kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with updated fixtures. This well cared for house is waiting for you to call it home. Come take a look before someone else rents it! Leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2.3% montly TPT tax 2% montly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month's rent Biking Walking Path Landscape Maintenance Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16602 N 16th Pl have any available units?
16602 N 16th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16602 N 16th Pl have?
Some of 16602 N 16th Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16602 N 16th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16602 N 16th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 N 16th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16602 N 16th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16602 N 16th Pl offer parking?
No, 16602 N 16th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16602 N 16th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16602 N 16th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 N 16th Pl have a pool?
No, 16602 N 16th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16602 N 16th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16602 N 16th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 N 16th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16602 N 16th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

