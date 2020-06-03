All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane

1653 West Straight Arrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1653 West Straight Arrow Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearest Cross Streets are I17 and Jomax Road

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1496

Pet & Smoking Policy: No Pets, No smoking

This is a very well maintained and very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath bathroom north Phoenix home located in the highly sought after Fireside at Norterra. Home features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, large family room, and tile throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather from the front porch or the professionally landscaped and easy to maintain backyard. Home includes washer, dryer, and soft water system. Conveniently located close to I17 and Loop 101 freeways.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please lease a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane have any available units?
1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane have?
Some of 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane offer parking?
No, 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane have a pool?
No, 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
