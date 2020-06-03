1653 W. Straight Arrow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearest Cross Streets are I17 and Jomax Road



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1496



Pet & Smoking Policy: No Pets, No smoking



This is a very well maintained and very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath bathroom north Phoenix home located in the highly sought after Fireside at Norterra. Home features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, large family room, and tile throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather from the front porch or the professionally landscaped and easy to maintain backyard. Home includes washer, dryer, and soft water system. Conveniently located close to I17 and Loop 101 freeways.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please lease a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.