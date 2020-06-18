All apartments in Phoenix
16452 N 59TH Street
16452 N 59TH Street

16452 North 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16452 North 59th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live in the most beautiful parts of the Valley of the Sun, in a great two story home on a corner lot for enhanced privacy! A private pool makes backyard entertaining easy! Pride of ownership shows everywhere in this immaculate home with lots of room for everyone and great schools too! The beautiful interior is move-in ready. Kierland Commons is just minutes away! It's close to Scottsdale Airpark, Scottsdale Quarter, SR 51 & 101 too! Nothing average about this rental property! Lease with pride! One or two year lease available for this prestigious property! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16452 N 59TH Street have any available units?
16452 N 59TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16452 N 59TH Street have?
Some of 16452 N 59TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16452 N 59TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16452 N 59TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16452 N 59TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16452 N 59TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16452 N 59TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16452 N 59TH Street offers parking.
Does 16452 N 59TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16452 N 59TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16452 N 59TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16452 N 59TH Street has a pool.
Does 16452 N 59TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16452 N 59TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16452 N 59TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16452 N 59TH Street has units with dishwashers.
