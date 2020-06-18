16452 N 59TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live in the most beautiful parts of the Valley of the Sun, in a great two story home on a corner lot for enhanced privacy! A private pool makes backyard entertaining easy! Pride of ownership shows everywhere in this immaculate home with lots of room for everyone and great schools too! The beautiful interior is move-in ready. Kierland Commons is just minutes away! It's close to Scottsdale Airpark, Scottsdale Quarter, SR 51 & 101 too! Nothing average about this rental property! Lease with pride! One or two year lease available for this prestigious property! COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!