Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:29 PM

16446 N 59TH Street

16446 North 59th Street · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16446 North 59th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2599 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AND PUBLISED RATE IS ONLY FOR JUNE-SEPTEMBER. INCLUDES INTERNET/TY/WATER. GREAT SHORT TERM RENTAL. Stay in a luxury home that has been remodeled throughout! Spacious and tastefully decorated and ready for you to enjoy. 4 bedrooms and two full baths inside. Home has wood floors throughout and remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Backyard Oasis that features grill ramada, pool, spa, and TV's. Great location close to Kierland, City North, and Desert Ridge. A Great getaway spot to enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16446 N 59TH Street have any available units?
16446 N 59TH Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16446 N 59TH Street have?
Some of 16446 N 59TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16446 N 59TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16446 N 59TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16446 N 59TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16446 N 59TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16446 N 59TH Street offer parking?
No, 16446 N 59TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 16446 N 59TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16446 N 59TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16446 N 59TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16446 N 59TH Street has a pool.
Does 16446 N 59TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16446 N 59TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16446 N 59TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16446 N 59TH Street has units with dishwashers.
