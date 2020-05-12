16446 N 59TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AND PUBLISED RATE IS ONLY FOR JUNE-SEPTEMBER. INCLUDES INTERNET/TY/WATER. GREAT SHORT TERM RENTAL. Stay in a luxury home that has been remodeled throughout! Spacious and tastefully decorated and ready for you to enjoy. 4 bedrooms and two full baths inside. Home has wood floors throughout and remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Backyard Oasis that features grill ramada, pool, spa, and TV's. Great location close to Kierland, City North, and Desert Ridge. A Great getaway spot to enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer.