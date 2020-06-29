All apartments in Phoenix
1641 E Montoya Ln
Last updated December 27 2019 at 8:07 AM

1641 E Montoya Ln

1641 East Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1641 East Montoya Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in North Phoenix in the highly sought-after Scarlett Canyon subdivision. This spacious single story home offers 4 bedrooms, office/den, large living room, & family room off the open eat-in-kitchen. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining inside & out. /Mountain views from the backyard which boasts a sparkling pool w/ water feature, mature landscaping, dog run, work shop/storage, artificial turf & covered patio. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar kitchen island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including an over-sized double oven/cook-top w/ vent hood, & space for a wine refrigerator under the microwave. Master bedroom features separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Amenities-vaulted ceilings, travertine flooring, shutters, fresh paint, gas fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 E Montoya Ln have any available units?
1641 E Montoya Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 E Montoya Ln have?
Some of 1641 E Montoya Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 E Montoya Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1641 E Montoya Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 E Montoya Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 E Montoya Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1641 E Montoya Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1641 E Montoya Ln offers parking.
Does 1641 E Montoya Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 E Montoya Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 E Montoya Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1641 E Montoya Ln has a pool.
Does 1641 E Montoya Ln have accessible units?
No, 1641 E Montoya Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 E Montoya Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 E Montoya Ln has units with dishwashers.

