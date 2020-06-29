1641 E Montoya Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in North Phoenix in the highly sought-after Scarlett Canyon subdivision. This spacious single story home offers 4 bedrooms, office/den, large living room, & family room off the open eat-in-kitchen. This floor plan is perfect for entertaining inside & out. /Mountain views from the backyard which boasts a sparkling pool w/ water feature, mature landscaping, dog run, work shop/storage, artificial turf & covered patio. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar kitchen island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including an over-sized double oven/cook-top w/ vent hood, & space for a wine refrigerator under the microwave. Master bedroom features separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Amenities-vaulted ceilings, travertine flooring, shutters, fresh paint, gas fireplace.