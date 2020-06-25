1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities

Great North Central Location. Madison Schools and near Hwy 51, shopping and restaurants. Immediate occupancy. Hard to find 4 bedroom, 3 bath (2 masters) on an irrigated lot. The second master would be perfect for in-law or roommate and has separate entrance. Kitchen has granite, gas range and oven and a very large pantry/storage closet. Good size laundry room with W/D included. Landlord pays for yard maintenance and flood irrigation services. Ceramic tile throughout this spacious home that has newer dual pane vinyl windows. Relaxing green south back yard with covered patio.Showings on short notice available.