Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

1641 East Mclellan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1641 East Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Great North Central Location. Madison Schools and near Hwy 51, shopping and restaurants. Immediate occupancy. Hard to find 4 bedroom, 3 bath (2 masters) on an irrigated lot. The second master would be perfect for in-law or roommate and has separate entrance. Kitchen has granite, gas range and oven and a very large pantry/storage closet. Good size laundry room with W/D included. Landlord pays for yard maintenance and flood irrigation services. Ceramic tile throughout this spacious home that has newer dual pane vinyl windows. Relaxing green south back yard with covered patio.Showings on short notice available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have any available units?
1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have?
Some of 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 E MCLELLAN Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
