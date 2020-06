Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This is must see! Beautifully remodeled home features and endless amount of upgrades. Features include 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, bright open kitchen, recessed lighting, newer cabinets, huge island. Master Bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower with over sized sit down tub. Home has a 1 car carport and a large laundry room. Great backyard and covered patios to enjoy those beautiful Fall and Spring months. Hurry this will not last long!