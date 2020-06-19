1639 E WAGONER Road

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath in North Phoenix. Cul-de-sac lot. Minutes from the loop 101, i-17, and Desert Ridge. Walking distance to schools and public transportation. All appliances included! Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Saltillo tile in all the right places. Updated bathrooms. Washer/dryer included. Spacious backyard and patio is great for barbecuing and enjoying morning coffee. Mature trees provide plenty of shade. Third bedroom has large dog door. No aggressive breeds please.