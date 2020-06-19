All apartments in Phoenix
1639 E WAGONER Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

1639 E WAGONER Road

1639 East Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

1639 East Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath in North Phoenix. Cul-de-sac lot. Minutes from the loop 101, i-17, and Desert Ridge. Walking distance to schools and public transportation. All appliances included! Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Saltillo tile in all the right places. Updated bathrooms. Washer/dryer included. Spacious backyard and patio is great for barbecuing and enjoying morning coffee. Mature trees provide plenty of shade. Third bedroom has large dog door. No aggressive breeds please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 E WAGONER Road have any available units?
1639 E WAGONER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 E WAGONER Road have?
Some of 1639 E WAGONER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 E WAGONER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1639 E WAGONER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 E WAGONER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 E WAGONER Road is pet friendly.
Does 1639 E WAGONER Road offer parking?
Yes, 1639 E WAGONER Road does offer parking.
Does 1639 E WAGONER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 E WAGONER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 E WAGONER Road have a pool?
No, 1639 E WAGONER Road does not have a pool.
Does 1639 E WAGONER Road have accessible units?
No, 1639 E WAGONER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 E WAGONER Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 E WAGONER Road does not have units with dishwashers.
