Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BDRM, 2.5 BATH IS UPGRADED THROUGHOUT! 20'' TILE, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS, MAPLE CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, ALL APPLIANCES INCL. LOCATED IN THE MASTER PLANNED TAPESTRY AT CLUB WEST! EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING IN FRONT, LARGE COVERED PATIO AND GRASS FOR FAMILY FUN IN THE BACKYARD. LOCATED JUST DOWN FROM COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND & GOLF COURSE...BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND FREEWAY ACCESS!