1637 W ROVEY Avenue

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Come home to a hidden-gem neighborhood in one of the most convenient locations in N. Phoenix. This 1950's brick house, in the charming brick-house neighborhood of Hoffmantown, features features a large yard with plenty of room for gardening, and a vaulted covered patio for outdoor eating. Square footage does not include the attached laundry and storage room, the garage, or the shed. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The renovation on the kitchen and bathrooms feature new appliances and maintain the charm of the home. This home has beautiful natural light, and the irrigated lot supports landscaping with mature shade and fruit trees in the front and back yards. Located close to Christown, this home is a short walk to many excellent cafes, bars and restaurants. The fenced side and back yards, plus two dog doors, make it perfect for the right dog. Pets are possibly ok, on a case-by-case basis.