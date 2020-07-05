All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1637 W ROVEY Avenue

1637 West Rovey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1637 West Rovey Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come home to a hidden-gem neighborhood in one of the most convenient locations in N. Phoenix. This 1950's brick house, in the charming brick-house neighborhood of Hoffmantown, features features a large yard with plenty of room for gardening, and a vaulted covered patio for outdoor eating. Square footage does not include the attached laundry and storage room, the garage, or the shed. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The renovation on the kitchen and bathrooms feature new appliances and maintain the charm of the home. This home has beautiful natural light, and the irrigated lot supports landscaping with mature shade and fruit trees in the front and back yards. Located close to Christown, this home is a short walk to many excellent cafes, bars and restaurants. The fenced side and back yards, plus two dog doors, make it perfect for the right dog. Pets are possibly ok, on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue have any available units?
1637 W ROVEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue have?
Some of 1637 W ROVEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 W ROVEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1637 W ROVEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 W ROVEY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 W ROVEY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1637 W ROVEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 W ROVEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1637 W ROVEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1637 W ROVEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 W ROVEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 W ROVEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

