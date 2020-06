Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning single story 2 bedroom 1.50 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven Elect., and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet bathroom has walk in shower. The other room is very spacious. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house yours today!