1633 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the largest 1,240 square foot 3 Bed and 2 Bath home. Not included in the square feet is a large laundry/storage room & an Arizona room. The AZ room offers space for so many of your daily activities. There is new 2 tone paint, newer carpeting, new blinds & updated bathrooms. It is close to the High School & the Elementary School. The low maintenance Landscaping adds great curb appeal. This wonderful home is located in a hidden jewel of a neighborhood . You can access this neighborhood from the north & the west. The other 2 sides are mountains. This creates amazing views all around & little traffic.This home is SUPER CLEAN, in move-in condition & ready for you.