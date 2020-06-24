All apartments in Phoenix
1633 E Campbell Ave
1633 E Campbell Ave

1633 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1633 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Stunning 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range/Oven Gas, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet and double sinks with walk in shower in master bathroom. Inside laundry with Washer and Dryer. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and includes garage covered patio area for your enjoyment. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 E Campbell Ave have any available units?
1633 E Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 E Campbell Ave have?
Some of 1633 E Campbell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 E Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1633 E Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 E Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1633 E Campbell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1633 E Campbell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1633 E Campbell Ave offers parking.
Does 1633 E Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 E Campbell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 E Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 1633 E Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1633 E Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1633 E Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 E Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 E Campbell Ave has units with dishwashers.
