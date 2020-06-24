1633 E Campbell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range/Oven Gas, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet and double sinks with walk in shower in master bathroom. Inside laundry with Washer and Dryer. All other rooms spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and includes garage covered patio area for your enjoyment. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!