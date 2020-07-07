All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1626 East Harwell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1626 East Harwell Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 1:56 AM

1626 East Harwell Road

1626 East Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1626 East Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Las Colinas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet, gated community in South Phoenix. Great room floorplan features huge eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and bay window. Large split master bedroom with bay window; master bath has separate tub and shower, raised vanity, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. Tile in all the right places. Covered patio leads to nice size back yard with low maintenance desert landscaping. Two car garage. Short walk to park, five minutes to shopping, 15 minutes to Phoenix Skyharbor airport.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small pets only)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 East Harwell Road have any available units?
1626 East Harwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 East Harwell Road have?
Some of 1626 East Harwell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 East Harwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1626 East Harwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 East Harwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 1626 East Harwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1626 East Harwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 1626 East Harwell Road offers parking.
Does 1626 East Harwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 East Harwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 East Harwell Road have a pool?
No, 1626 East Harwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1626 East Harwell Road have accessible units?
No, 1626 East Harwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 East Harwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 East Harwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College