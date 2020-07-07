1626 East Harwell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet, gated community in South Phoenix. Great room floorplan features huge eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and bay window. Large split master bedroom with bay window; master bath has separate tub and shower, raised vanity, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. Tile in all the right places. Covered patio leads to nice size back yard with low maintenance desert landscaping. Two car garage. Short walk to park, five minutes to shopping, 15 minutes to Phoenix Skyharbor airport.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small pets only)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.