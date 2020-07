Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

The quadrangular shaped kitchen comes with all of the amenities and plenty of space to assist you in your culinary endeavors. Plush carpet sits on the floor of the bedrooms for your comfort, while hardwood floor lines the common areas for efficiency. Don't let this home get away