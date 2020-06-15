All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16160 S 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16160 S 50th Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:22 AM

16160 S 50th Street

16160 South 50th Street · (602) 999-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16160 South 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 149 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
1 bedroom ground level townhome with private garage and courtyard views in desirable Ahwahtukee neighborhood! Light and bright open concept floor-plan features high ceilings, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, large private balcony. Cable TV included with rent! Spacious master bedroom retreat includes roman soaking tub and walk-in closet. Full-size washer dryer in unit. Private and gated pet-friendly community resident amenities include resort pool and spa, BBQ's, ramada, 24 hour fitness center and wi-fi throughout. Convenient access to I-10, Chander tech corridor, Downtown Phoenix, Outlet Malls and restaurants. Shorter term leases are available. Price/specials/availabilty subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16160 S 50th Street have any available units?
16160 S 50th Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16160 S 50th Street have?
Some of 16160 S 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16160 S 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16160 S 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16160 S 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16160 S 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 16160 S 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16160 S 50th Street does offer parking.
Does 16160 S 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16160 S 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16160 S 50th Street have a pool?
Yes, 16160 S 50th Street has a pool.
Does 16160 S 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 16160 S 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16160 S 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16160 S 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16160 S 50th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity