16160 S 50th Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

1 bedroom ground level townhome with private garage and courtyard views in desirable Ahwahtukee neighborhood! Light and bright open concept floor-plan features high ceilings, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, large private balcony. Cable TV included with rent! Spacious master bedroom retreat includes roman soaking tub and walk-in closet. Full-size washer dryer in unit. Private and gated pet-friendly community resident amenities include resort pool and spa, BBQ's, ramada, 24 hour fitness center and wi-fi throughout. Convenient access to I-10, Chander tech corridor, Downtown Phoenix, Outlet Malls and restaurants. Shorter term leases are available. Price/specials/availabilty subject to change without notice.