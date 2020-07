Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

19TH AVE & BASELINE - SPACIOUS 5 BED 3 BATH LOVELY HOME - SPACIOUS 5 BED 3 FULL BATH WITH GRAND ENTRY, SOARING CEILINGS, FORMAL DINING & LIVING. FAMILY ROOM WITH ADJOINING DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. KITCHEN HAS TONS OF MAPLE CABINETS AND ISLAND WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. UPSTAIRS MASTER WITH WALK IN SHOWER, DUAL SINKS AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5063110)