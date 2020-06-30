1609 E Maryland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Fully FURNISHED Rental! Professionally updated mid century townhouse in a resort-style setting. This fully remodeled townhouse has it all and comes fully furnished. 2 spacious master suites, 2.5 bathrooms, private pool, 2 car garage, formal living room, spacious family room/den, build in wine cabinet, wet bar, 2 story height ceilings, custom fixtures, high end finishes and a new kitchen. You will immediately feel the attention to detail and elegance of this home. Conveniently located in central Phoenix with easy access to all the of hottest new restaurants Phoenix has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of history in this amazingdevelopment! Also available for sell.