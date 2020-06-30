All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

1609 E Maryland Avenue

1609 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1609 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Fully FURNISHED Rental! Professionally updated mid century townhouse in a resort-style setting. This fully remodeled townhouse has it all and comes fully furnished. 2 spacious master suites, 2.5 bathrooms, private pool, 2 car garage, formal living room, spacious family room/den, build in wine cabinet, wet bar, 2 story height ceilings, custom fixtures, high end finishes and a new kitchen. You will immediately feel the attention to detail and elegance of this home. Conveniently located in central Phoenix with easy access to all the of hottest new restaurants Phoenix has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of history in this amazingdevelopment! Also available for sell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 E Maryland Avenue have any available units?
1609 E Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 E Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 1609 E Maryland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 E Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1609 E Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1609 E Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 E Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1609 E Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1609 E Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1609 E Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 E Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 E Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

