Phoenix, AZ
1609 E BORGHESE Place
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1609 E BORGHESE Place

1609 East Borghese Place · No Longer Available
Location

1609 East Borghese Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
LOCATION LOCATION!! 2 bedroom townhome with 2 carport in the highly acclaimed Madison school district. 2008 Re-model: eat-in kitchen with new countertops and tumbled-stone backsplash, new dishwasher, new glass-top stove with built-in microwave, and pantry with pull out drawers. Entryway leads to large living area with 10ft beamed ceilings and 12ft sliding glass patio door which opens up to a private patio with mature shade trees and access to the master bedroom. Beautiful community pool with large covered patio area with gas bar-be-que, perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping and schools and only 3 minutes to GOLF!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 E BORGHESE Place have any available units?
1609 E BORGHESE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 E BORGHESE Place have?
Some of 1609 E BORGHESE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 E BORGHESE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E BORGHESE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E BORGHESE Place pet-friendly?
No, 1609 E BORGHESE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1609 E BORGHESE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1609 E BORGHESE Place offers parking.
Does 1609 E BORGHESE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E BORGHESE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E BORGHESE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1609 E BORGHESE Place has a pool.
Does 1609 E BORGHESE Place have accessible units?
No, 1609 E BORGHESE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E BORGHESE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 E BORGHESE Place has units with dishwashers.
