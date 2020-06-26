1609 E BORGHESE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

LOCATION LOCATION!! 2 bedroom townhome with 2 carport in the highly acclaimed Madison school district. 2008 Re-model: eat-in kitchen with new countertops and tumbled-stone backsplash, new dishwasher, new glass-top stove with built-in microwave, and pantry with pull out drawers. Entryway leads to large living area with 10ft beamed ceilings and 12ft sliding glass patio door which opens up to a private patio with mature shade trees and access to the master bedroom. Beautiful community pool with large covered patio area with gas bar-be-que, perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping and schools and only 3 minutes to GOLF!