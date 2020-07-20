16046 N 63 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom plus loft brick house in Scottsdale, seconds from Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Formal living/dining room as you enter the home followed by cozy family room and kitchen. Open the back door and be swept off your feet by a huge lot with nothing but gorgeous green grass with views of the Mcdowell Mountains in the distance. Upstairs consists of a spacious loft perfect for playroom or office area and 3 guest bedrooms + master suite. Master bath huge with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Snag this one quick!