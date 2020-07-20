All apartments in Phoenix
16046 N 63 Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

16046 N 63 Street

16046 N 63rd St · No Longer Available
Location

16046 N 63rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85254
North Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom plus loft brick house in Scottsdale, seconds from Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Formal living/dining room as you enter the home followed by cozy family room and kitchen. Open the back door and be swept off your feet by a huge lot with nothing but gorgeous green grass with views of the Mcdowell Mountains in the distance. Upstairs consists of a spacious loft perfect for playroom or office area and 3 guest bedrooms + master suite. Master bath huge with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Snag this one quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16046 N 63 Street have any available units?
16046 N 63 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16046 N 63 Street have?
Some of 16046 N 63 Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16046 N 63 Street currently offering any rent specials?
16046 N 63 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16046 N 63 Street pet-friendly?
No, 16046 N 63 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16046 N 63 Street offer parking?
No, 16046 N 63 Street does not offer parking.
Does 16046 N 63 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16046 N 63 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16046 N 63 Street have a pool?
No, 16046 N 63 Street does not have a pool.
Does 16046 N 63 Street have accessible units?
No, 16046 N 63 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16046 N 63 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16046 N 63 Street has units with dishwashers.
