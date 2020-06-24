All apartments in Phoenix
16036 N 11TH Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

16036 N 11TH Avenue

16036 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16036 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, steps away from community pool & playground. Spacious living room with plush carpeting, ceiling fan & beautiful shutters. Tiled eat-in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinets with gorgeous stainless steel hardware. Expansive master bedroom with beautifully finished bath including tiled double sinks, large garden tub, walk-in shower, stylish mirrors and crown moldings plus generous closet space. Two additional bedrooms & another beautifully upgraded bath complete the upper level. With no neighbors behind and easy care desert landscape, covered patio and extended paver patio, your backyard living space provides a calming environment to relax with family and friends. Front yard is even maintained by the HOA making this home worry-fr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16036 N 11TH Avenue have any available units?
16036 N 11TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16036 N 11TH Avenue have?
Some of 16036 N 11TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16036 N 11TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16036 N 11TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16036 N 11TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16036 N 11TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16036 N 11TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16036 N 11TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 16036 N 11TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16036 N 11TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16036 N 11TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16036 N 11TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 16036 N 11TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16036 N 11TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16036 N 11TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16036 N 11TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
