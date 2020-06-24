16036 N 11TH Avenue

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, steps away from community pool & playground. Spacious living room with plush carpeting, ceiling fan & beautiful shutters. Tiled eat-in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinets with gorgeous stainless steel hardware. Expansive master bedroom with beautifully finished bath including tiled double sinks, large garden tub, walk-in shower, stylish mirrors and crown moldings plus generous closet space. Two additional bedrooms & another beautifully upgraded bath complete the upper level. With no neighbors behind and easy care desert landscape, covered patio and extended paver patio, your backyard living space provides a calming environment to relax with family and friends. Front yard is even maintained by the HOA making this home worry-fr