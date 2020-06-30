All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

16029 N 25th Drive

16029 North 25th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16029 North 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Phoenix Townhouse with Community Pool. This property offers a formal dining area and separate family and living room. The large kitchen extra cabinet storage and counter space along with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and ceramic glass top range. Large master bedroom with updated blinds and a private bathroom with stand up shower and vanity. Three additional bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Enjoy a private covered patio in the back. The community pool offers all the fun and none of the work. This location is near shopping, restaurants and provides easy access to I17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16029 N 25th Drive have any available units?
16029 N 25th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16029 N 25th Drive have?
Some of 16029 N 25th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16029 N 25th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16029 N 25th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16029 N 25th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16029 N 25th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16029 N 25th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16029 N 25th Drive offers parking.
Does 16029 N 25th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16029 N 25th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16029 N 25th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16029 N 25th Drive has a pool.
Does 16029 N 25th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16029 N 25th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16029 N 25th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16029 N 25th Drive has units with dishwashers.

