Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this beautiful home with plenty of room. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Main level Master bedroom / bathroom. Separate dinning room area. Larger than it looks & is a must see! High ceilings on main level as well as upper level. Need large bedrooms all secondary bedrooms can have king size beds. 2 X 6 frame, includes kitchen appliances, Granite, 2 AC units, covered patio, landscaped. Minutes from Phoenix Preserves, shopping and more.