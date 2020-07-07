16015 N 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Updated and move-in ready home in a beautiful and quite community! Single level property featuring split floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with all black stainless steel appliances, granite, and plenty of counter space! Two tone paint throughout. All tile flooring, hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms. Both bathrooms are with dual sinks and granite. Master suite with separate exit to the backyard. Spacious living room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Amazing backyard with large covered patio, sparkling swimming pool, RV gate, and storage shed! Swimming pool care included in rent!