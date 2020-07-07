All apartments in Phoenix
16015 N 10TH Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

16015 N 10TH Street

16015 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16015 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Updated and move-in ready home in a beautiful and quite community! Single level property featuring split floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with all black stainless steel appliances, granite, and plenty of counter space! Two tone paint throughout. All tile flooring, hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms. Both bathrooms are with dual sinks and granite. Master suite with separate exit to the backyard. Spacious living room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Amazing backyard with large covered patio, sparkling swimming pool, RV gate, and storage shed! Swimming pool care included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16015 N 10TH Street have any available units?
16015 N 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16015 N 10TH Street have?
Some of 16015 N 10TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16015 N 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16015 N 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16015 N 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16015 N 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16015 N 10TH Street offer parking?
No, 16015 N 10TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 16015 N 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16015 N 10TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16015 N 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16015 N 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 16015 N 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16015 N 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16015 N 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16015 N 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.

