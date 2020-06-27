15905 N 19TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool

Open and bright double master bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet. Small loft area upstairs for computer desk. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, staggered cherry cabinets, under mount cabinet lighting and Corian counter tops. Small loft area are laundry room upstairs. 2'' blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Tile at entry, kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. The Northgate gated community features beautifully landscaped common areas, large pool, basketball court, play grounds, and walking trails. Conveniently located to freeways and shopping. ALSO FOR SALE