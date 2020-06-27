All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15905 N 19TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15905 N 19TH Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

15905 N 19TH Drive

15905 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15905 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Open and bright double master bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet. Small loft area upstairs for computer desk. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, staggered cherry cabinets, under mount cabinet lighting and Corian counter tops. Small loft area are laundry room upstairs. 2'' blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Tile at entry, kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. The Northgate gated community features beautifully landscaped common areas, large pool, basketball court, play grounds, and walking trails. Conveniently located to freeways and shopping. ALSO FOR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15905 N 19TH Drive have any available units?
15905 N 19TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15905 N 19TH Drive have?
Some of 15905 N 19TH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15905 N 19TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15905 N 19TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15905 N 19TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15905 N 19TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15905 N 19TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15905 N 19TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15905 N 19TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15905 N 19TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15905 N 19TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15905 N 19TH Drive has a pool.
Does 15905 N 19TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15905 N 19TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15905 N 19TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15905 N 19TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College