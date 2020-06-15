15852 N 50TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This patio / single family home is beautifully maintained, with wood/laminate flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garagage, SINGLE LEVEL, on the largest lot in the subdivision, with gorgeous landscaping -- ideal for spring and fall entertaining. including a number of fruit bearing citrus trees. Additional features include granite counters, stainless steel upgraded appliances, sunscreens throughout, central vacuum, pre-wired for alarm, water softener, newer washer/dryer on pedestals, music/intercom in every room, and a built in wine refrigerator.Complex has a pool, spa, tennis courts and incorporates a large green area.