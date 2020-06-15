All apartments in Phoenix
15852 N 50TH Street

15852 North 50th Street · (480) 947-1499
Location

15852 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This patio / single family home is beautifully maintained, with wood/laminate flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garagage, SINGLE LEVEL, on the largest lot in the subdivision, with gorgeous landscaping -- ideal for spring and fall entertaining. including a number of fruit bearing citrus trees. Additional features include granite counters, stainless steel upgraded appliances, sunscreens throughout, central vacuum, pre-wired for alarm, water softener, newer washer/dryer on pedestals, music/intercom in every room, and a built in wine refrigerator.Complex has a pool, spa, tennis courts and incorporates a large green area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15852 N 50TH Street have any available units?
15852 N 50TH Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15852 N 50TH Street have?
Some of 15852 N 50TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15852 N 50TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15852 N 50TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15852 N 50TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15852 N 50TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15852 N 50TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15852 N 50TH Street does offer parking.
Does 15852 N 50TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15852 N 50TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15852 N 50TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15852 N 50TH Street has a pool.
Does 15852 N 50TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15852 N 50TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15852 N 50TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15852 N 50TH Street has units with dishwashers.
