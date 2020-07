15825 N 61ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - EVERYTHING IS PROVIDED FOR YOU! RECENTLY REMODELED 4 BED / 2.5 BATH HOME. GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! GATED FRONT ENTRY WITH WALKWAY UP TO THE DOUBLE WOOD DOOR ENTRY. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS OF THE HOME FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INCLUDED, LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE, BEVERAGE FRIDGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN AREA WITH EXIT OUT TO THE PATIO. GAMING AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. MASTER BEDROOM HAS KING-SIZED BED, SEPARATE EXIT OUTSIDE, PRIVATE BATHROOM. 2 QUEENS BEDROOMS AND ONE WITH 2 TWINS, ADDITIONAL BATH AND LAUNDRY AREA. EXTENDED COVERED PATIO ALONG THE ENTIRE BACK SIDE OF THE HOME. LAP POOL AND IN-GROUND SPA BOTH HEATED WITH PROPANE. FRONT AND BACK YARDS NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH GRASS AND DESERT LANDSCAPING. 3-CAR GARAGE. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO KIERLAND COMMONS AREA, PROVIDING YOU WITH PLENTY OF SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. LANDSCAPING AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED.