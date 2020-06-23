All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5

15825 N 25th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15825 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Upgraded 2Bd 1 Ba unit - Ready for immediate move in! Sec 8 Welcome. - Subdivision: KAY ACRES

This excellent courtyard home has new paint and new carpet!
Upgraded windows and new AC for maximum coolness.
Nice yard and court yard. Move in Ready!

Cross Streets: Greenway Pkwy & N 25th St Directions: Property is on the SWC of 25th St and Greenway Parkway. adjacent to Walgreen's I blk E of Cave Creek.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4311855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 have any available units?
15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 have?
Some of 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15825 N. 25th Street - Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College