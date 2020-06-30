15819 N 50TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This gorgeous, highly upgraded home is located in a very desirable 85254 subdivision that is beautifully lined with trees and grassy front yards. This 3 BR, 3BA home features one bedroom on the main next to a full bath on the main, with the master and the second BR each having their own full baths. The home also features and upgraded kitchen, all new floors throughout, remote lighting and new fixtures, top of the line appliances, water softener, TRIPLE pane windows to keep heating and cooling costs down and thats just the inside. Enjoy the relaxing backyard with its built-in gas grill and fire pit, surrounded by upgraded tile deck and artificial turf all backs up to a beautiful enclosed green belt with bike paths. Little to no maintenance as the HOA maintains the front grassy yard and trees. Community heated pool & spa along w/ the tennis courts & bike paths in this resort style community. This property is located in a top school district & just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic and the upscale shopping and dining found at Kierland Commons & the Scottsdale Quarter.