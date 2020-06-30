All apartments in Phoenix
15819 N 50TH Street
15819 N 50TH Street

15819 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15819 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous, highly upgraded home is located in a very desirable 85254 subdivision that is beautifully lined with trees and grassy front yards. This 3 BR, 3BA home features one bedroom on the main next to a full bath on the main, with the master and the second BR each having their own full baths. The home also features and upgraded kitchen, all new floors throughout, remote lighting and new fixtures, top of the line appliances, water softener, TRIPLE pane windows to keep heating and cooling costs down and thats just the inside. Enjoy the relaxing backyard with its built-in gas grill and fire pit, surrounded by upgraded tile deck and artificial turf all backs up to a beautiful enclosed green belt with bike paths. Little to no maintenance as the HOA maintains the front grassy yard and trees. Community heated pool & spa along w/ the tennis courts & bike paths in this resort style community. This property is located in a top school district & just minutes away from the Mayo Clinic and the upscale shopping and dining found at Kierland Commons & the Scottsdale Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15819 N 50TH Street have any available units?
15819 N 50TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15819 N 50TH Street have?
Some of 15819 N 50TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15819 N 50TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15819 N 50TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15819 N 50TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15819 N 50TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15819 N 50TH Street offer parking?
No, 15819 N 50TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 15819 N 50TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15819 N 50TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15819 N 50TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15819 N 50TH Street has a pool.
Does 15819 N 50TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15819 N 50TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15819 N 50TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15819 N 50TH Street has units with dishwashers.

