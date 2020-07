Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Partially Furnished~. Will rent for a year, or 1 month. Any term accepted.Beautiful move-in ready home with three good sized bedrooms. Large dining and living rooms. Inside laundry and plenty of storage under steps and in outside shed. Back patio has ample space and beautiful pavers. New AC unit, appliances, and carpet. Updated bathrooms. Excellent location close to the community pool. Two dedicated covered parking spaces.