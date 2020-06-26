15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

1/2+ ACRE*Hill Top Lot W/Nearly 360 Degree Views*Cul-De-Sac*RV Gates W/Huge Side Yard-Takes a 40 FT Class A RV with Lots of Room to Spare**Huge Master Bedroom and Bath*Views out of every window and any spot on the property*Gotta be one of the largest backyards in Moon Valley and Newly installed 4100+ sf Grass Yard!*Sparkling,Pebble Sheen,Fenced Diving Pool*25 FT. ,Elevated, Observation Patio to enjoy the Stars and Views! Saltillo Tile Thru out except an area in MB W/Sitting Area*Remodeled Kitchen and Master Bath*Barbecue/Lounge Area*New trees and landscaping*Water Treatment System*Not your Typical Moon Valley Rental-Hasn't been a rental before*