15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive

15638 North Moon Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15638 North Moon Valley Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sandahl Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1/2+ ACRE*Hill Top Lot W/Nearly 360 Degree Views*Cul-De-Sac*RV Gates W/Huge Side Yard-Takes a 40 FT Class A RV with Lots of Room to Spare**Huge Master Bedroom and Bath*Views out of every window and any spot on the property*Gotta be one of the largest backyards in Moon Valley and Newly installed 4100+ sf Grass Yard!*Sparkling,Pebble Sheen,Fenced Diving Pool*25 FT. ,Elevated, Observation Patio to enjoy the Stars and Views! Saltillo Tile Thru out except an area in MB W/Sitting Area*Remodeled Kitchen and Master Bath*Barbecue/Lounge Area*New trees and landscaping*Water Treatment System*Not your Typical Moon Valley Rental-Hasn't been a rental before*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive have any available units?
15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive have?
Some of 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15638 N MOON VALLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
