15629 N 51ST Street

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Highly Desirable Neighborhood of Paradise Manor. Oversized Tiles, Plantation Shutters, Plant Niches and Natural Light that Flows throughout the entire house. Huge Living/Dining Room has big beautiful windows, a Wood-Burning Fireplace, and Vaulted Ceilings. Eat-in kitchen offers Oak Cabinetry, Slab Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Eat-At Bar & Breakfast Area with Exit to Patio. Master Suite also has Vaulted Ceilings, Oval Tub, Shower, and a dual vanity. Inviting Back Yard has a Covered Patio, Mature Trees, Grass & Block Wall Fencing. Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Court & Walking Paths. 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot with N/S Exposure. This property is a Must See!!