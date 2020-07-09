All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

15629 N 51ST Street

15629 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

15629 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Highly Desirable Neighborhood of Paradise Manor. Oversized Tiles, Plantation Shutters, Plant Niches and Natural Light that Flows throughout the entire house. Huge Living/Dining Room has big beautiful windows, a Wood-Burning Fireplace, and Vaulted Ceilings. Eat-in kitchen offers Oak Cabinetry, Slab Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Eat-At Bar & Breakfast Area with Exit to Patio. Master Suite also has Vaulted Ceilings, Oval Tub, Shower, and a dual vanity. Inviting Back Yard has a Covered Patio, Mature Trees, Grass & Block Wall Fencing. Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Court & Walking Paths. 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot with N/S Exposure. This property is a Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15629 N 51ST Street have any available units?
15629 N 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15629 N 51ST Street have?
Some of 15629 N 51ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15629 N 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
15629 N 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15629 N 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 15629 N 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15629 N 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 15629 N 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 15629 N 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15629 N 51ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15629 N 51ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 15629 N 51ST Street has a pool.
Does 15629 N 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 15629 N 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15629 N 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15629 N 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.

