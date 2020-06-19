15605 N 29th St Apt 12.

Amenities

courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/15/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In! 2 Bed apartment at Greenway and SR51. Home is a two bedroom, one bath apartment with a kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Home has brand new all tile flooring and fresh interior paint throughout. Fenced in back courtyard! No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $749 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



