Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

15605 N 29th St Apt 12

15605 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15605 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

courtyard
range
refrigerator
$799 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/15/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In! 2 Bed apartment at Greenway and SR51. Home is a two bedroom, one bath apartment with a kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Home has brand new all tile flooring and fresh interior paint throughout. Fenced in back courtyard! No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $749 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 have any available units?
15605 N 29th St Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
15605 N 29th St Apt 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 pet-friendly?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 offer parking?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 does not offer parking.
Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 have a pool?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 does not have a pool.
Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15605 N 29th St Apt 12 does not have units with air conditioning.

