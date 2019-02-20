1545 W Culver St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

1930's brick home in the heart of the Story Historic District * The main home has been beautifully remodeled with wood floors, stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator and Built-in Microwave* Designer paint, skylights, updated bathroom and much more! Guest house has a separate entrance and is set-up like a studio apartment complete with kitchen, Refrigerator & bathroom! Studio is approximately 500 square feet* Live close to downtown, entertainment and freeways * Don't miss this rare opportunity * 4% monthly admin fee/tax, $200 up front admin fee upon approval, $40 application fee per adult $1650 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet Call AnnDee at MBA Real Estate Today (480)600-2255