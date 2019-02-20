All apartments in Phoenix
1545 W Culver St

1545 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1930's brick home in the heart of the Story Historic District * The main home has been beautifully remodeled with wood floors, stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator and Built-in Microwave* Designer paint, skylights, updated bathroom and much more! Guest house has a separate entrance and is set-up like a studio apartment complete with kitchen, Refrigerator & bathroom! Studio is approximately 500 square feet* Live close to downtown, entertainment and freeways * Don't miss this rare opportunity * 4% monthly admin fee/tax, $200 up front admin fee upon approval, $40 application fee per adult $1650 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet Call AnnDee at MBA Real Estate Today (480)600-2255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 W Culver St have any available units?
1545 W Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 W Culver St have?
Some of 1545 W Culver St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 W Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
1545 W Culver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 W Culver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 W Culver St is pet friendly.
Does 1545 W Culver St offer parking?
No, 1545 W Culver St does not offer parking.
Does 1545 W Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 W Culver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 W Culver St have a pool?
No, 1545 W Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 1545 W Culver St have accessible units?
No, 1545 W Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 W Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 W Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.

