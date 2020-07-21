All apartments in Phoenix
15445 S 47TH Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

15445 S 47TH Way

15445 South 47th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15445 South 47th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Home has over 2400 SQ FT of living space, 3 Car garage with RV gate and extra concreted area. Covered patio with year around green turf!! No mowing needed!! Pool with large cool decking area and gazebo. Kitchen has gas range, island, large walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, and is opened towards the family room. 1st floor also has 1 full bath , 1 bedroom, laundry room, and formal living and dinning room. Split bedroom floor plan design! Master suite has separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Large walk-in closet. Whole home has Plantation shutters!! Home is set up with Solar! Close to shopping and freeways!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15445 S 47TH Way have any available units?
15445 S 47TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15445 S 47TH Way have?
Some of 15445 S 47TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15445 S 47TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
15445 S 47TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15445 S 47TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 15445 S 47TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15445 S 47TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 15445 S 47TH Way offers parking.
Does 15445 S 47TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15445 S 47TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15445 S 47TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 15445 S 47TH Way has a pool.
Does 15445 S 47TH Way have accessible units?
No, 15445 S 47TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15445 S 47TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15445 S 47TH Way has units with dishwashers.
