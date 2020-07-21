15445 S 47TH Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Home has over 2400 SQ FT of living space, 3 Car garage with RV gate and extra concreted area. Covered patio with year around green turf!! No mowing needed!! Pool with large cool decking area and gazebo. Kitchen has gas range, island, large walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, and is opened towards the family room. 1st floor also has 1 full bath , 1 bedroom, laundry room, and formal living and dinning room. Split bedroom floor plan design! Master suite has separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Large walk-in closet. Whole home has Plantation shutters!! Home is set up with Solar! Close to shopping and freeways!!