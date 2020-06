Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

NEW PICS COMING WEEK OF FEB 18. BRAND NEW CARPET AND Home has been painted. Looks like a brand new home. 3 bed 2 bath home. This home is wonderful. This former model has vaulted ceilings, a oversized 2 car garage and on. a corner lot in one of AZ most desirable areas. North/ South Exposure and a relaxing lush yard. Community pool, tennis and miles of walking trails. The location is out of this world. New pics soon, but do not miss this special opportunity.