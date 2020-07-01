All apartments in Phoenix
15432 N 22nd Lane
15432 N 22nd Lane

15432 North 22nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15432 North 22nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
playground
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
yoga
Brand New Construction! This fully furnished, incredibly immaculate home is available beginning May. Spacious & Luxurious, owned by interior designer. Customized with beautiful & bright open floor plan, high ceilings. A designer kitchen with island, plenty of working counter space & storage, well-supplied to cook & entertain! Resort style backyard, extended patio w/turf grass, firepit & BBQ. Just bring your luggage & toothbrush, everything else is provided for your stay! Brand new appliances installed, new foam mattresses in every bedroom, enormous walk-in master closet. Super Energy Efficient. Hiking trail system, community playground for the kids, award-winning Cave Creek Golf Course nearby. High Speed Internet, complementary passes to the Foundry Yoga, Pilates, Barre Studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15432 N 22nd Lane have any available units?
15432 N 22nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15432 N 22nd Lane have?
Some of 15432 N 22nd Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15432 N 22nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15432 N 22nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15432 N 22nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15432 N 22nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15432 N 22nd Lane offer parking?
No, 15432 N 22nd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15432 N 22nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15432 N 22nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15432 N 22nd Lane have a pool?
No, 15432 N 22nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15432 N 22nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 15432 N 22nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15432 N 22nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15432 N 22nd Lane has units with dishwashers.

