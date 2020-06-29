All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
15428 North Central Avenue
15428 North Central Avenue

Location

15428 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
granite counters
recently renovated
Stunning remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home you will be proud to show off! This home is filled with elegant details from the inside out. Special features include granite countertops, hardwood and tile flooring, kitchen backsplash and custom cabinetry. This home is also in a very desirable neighborhood. Don't let this one of a kind home get away from you!

2 year lease only. Sorry, no pets.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15428 North Central Avenue have any available units?
15428 North Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 15428 North Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15428 North Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15428 North Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15428 North Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15428 North Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15428 North Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15428 North Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15428 North Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15428 North Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15428 North Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
