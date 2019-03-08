All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15406 N 2nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15406 N 2nd Pl
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

15406 N 2nd Pl

15406 North 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15406 North 2nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for move in- Comes see this well-maintained, 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhome -complete with attached 2 car garage for easy access. Ideally located in the heart of Moon Valley, this home is within short walking distance to Moon Valley Park and Lookout Mountain Elementary School. Open concept kitchen/living area with completely tiled floor space, brand new granite countertops and French doors leading out on to an enclosed patio. All bedrooms on 2nd level. Ceiling fans and extra built in storage in each bedroom and jetted tubs in both bathrooms. Washer and dryer included. Large community pool and common areas. Wont last long.

Monthly Rent: 1450.00
Deposit: 1450.00
Admin Fee: 149.00

Contact:
Cynthia Nolan
Northpoint Asset Management
602-754-9909
**Equal Opportunity Housing**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15406 N 2nd Pl have any available units?
15406 N 2nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15406 N 2nd Pl have?
Some of 15406 N 2nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15406 N 2nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15406 N 2nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15406 N 2nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15406 N 2nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15406 N 2nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15406 N 2nd Pl offers parking.
Does 15406 N 2nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15406 N 2nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15406 N 2nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 15406 N 2nd Pl has a pool.
Does 15406 N 2nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 15406 N 2nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15406 N 2nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15406 N 2nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College