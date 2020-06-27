All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1537 W LAMAR Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1537 W LAMAR Road
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

1537 W LAMAR Road

1537 West Lamar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1537 West Lamar Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Oh my goodness! Do not miss this immaculate, remodeled, Central Phoenix Ranch home that is tucked away in a great neighborhood w/tons of personal pride! Situated on an over-sized, landscaped lot w/huge two car carport, storage & extra 20'X 13' utility room- Great man cave/office/work out area!This home is all about character- welcoming entry opens to the living room/dining room with a bank of windows that overlooks the beautiful backyard & patio.Galley kitchen to die for! Warm, spice cabinetry, granite counters, custom lighting, upgraded appliances & my personal favorite- a kitchen sink with a window that looks into the front yard:)! This home boasts a pale gray paint pallet, upgraded 20'' tile in all traffic areas & plush carpet in the bedrooms! Don't miss the baths- they are gorgeous Enjoy the backyard with family and friends for a weekend bbq! Even better- this home has landscaping services included- your weekends are your own!!!
This property makes for easy commutes- access to I-17 and the 51 are just minutes away.
Stop by today- you will not be disappointed!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 W LAMAR Road have any available units?
1537 W LAMAR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 W LAMAR Road have?
Some of 1537 W LAMAR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 W LAMAR Road currently offering any rent specials?
1537 W LAMAR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 W LAMAR Road pet-friendly?
No, 1537 W LAMAR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1537 W LAMAR Road offer parking?
Yes, 1537 W LAMAR Road offers parking.
Does 1537 W LAMAR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 W LAMAR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 W LAMAR Road have a pool?
No, 1537 W LAMAR Road does not have a pool.
Does 1537 W LAMAR Road have accessible units?
No, 1537 W LAMAR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 W LAMAR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 W LAMAR Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College