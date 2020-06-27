1537 W LAMAR Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Oh my goodness! Do not miss this immaculate, remodeled, Central Phoenix Ranch home that is tucked away in a great neighborhood w/tons of personal pride! Situated on an over-sized, landscaped lot w/huge two car carport, storage & extra 20'X 13' utility room- Great man cave/office/work out area!This home is all about character- welcoming entry opens to the living room/dining room with a bank of windows that overlooks the beautiful backyard & patio.Galley kitchen to die for! Warm, spice cabinetry, granite counters, custom lighting, upgraded appliances & my personal favorite- a kitchen sink with a window that looks into the front yard:)! This home boasts a pale gray paint pallet, upgraded 20'' tile in all traffic areas & plush carpet in the bedrooms! Don't miss the baths- they are gorgeous Enjoy the backyard with family and friends for a weekend bbq! Even better- this home has landscaping services included- your weekends are your own!!!

This property makes for easy commutes- access to I-17 and the 51 are just minutes away.

Stop by today- you will not be disappointed!!!!