All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1534 E PIERCE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1534 E PIERCE Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:17 PM

1534 E PIERCE Street

1534 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1534 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent and For Sale! NO HOA! Appraised at $300k in March 2019 (see Docs Tab). YES REALLY BUILT IN 2008! Must have been an in-fill lot in HISTORICAL GARFIELD DISTRICT **Convenient to HWY 51 & the I-10 & 202 freeways! **NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES& COUNTER ** 2 CAR GARAGE ** NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ** RV GATES BOTHF & BACK **HUGE LOT Zoned R-4 for building more! ** TILE MATCHES THROUGHOUT ** NEW BEDROOM CARPET **SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with Master on opposite end of hall.FYI Temporarily gentleman staying in house until sale completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 E PIERCE Street have any available units?
1534 E PIERCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 E PIERCE Street have?
Some of 1534 E PIERCE Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 E PIERCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1534 E PIERCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 E PIERCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1534 E PIERCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1534 E PIERCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1534 E PIERCE Street offers parking.
Does 1534 E PIERCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 E PIERCE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 E PIERCE Street have a pool?
No, 1534 E PIERCE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1534 E PIERCE Street have accessible units?
No, 1534 E PIERCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 E PIERCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 E PIERCE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College