1534 E PIERCE Street

1534 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Garfield
For Rent and For Sale! NO HOA! Appraised at $300k in March 2019 (see Docs Tab). YES REALLY BUILT IN 2008! Must have been an in-fill lot in HISTORICAL GARFIELD DISTRICT **Convenient to HWY 51 & the I-10 & 202 freeways! **NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES& COUNTER ** 2 CAR GARAGE ** NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ** RV GATES BOTHF & BACK **HUGE LOT Zoned R-4 for building more! ** TILE MATCHES THROUGHOUT ** NEW BEDROOM CARPET **SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with Master on opposite end of hall.FYI Temporarily gentleman staying in house until sale completed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
