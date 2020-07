Amenities

READY TO GO 2 BED 2 BATHGREAT CENTRAL LOCATION. POOL LOCATED RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. 2 blocks from light rail station. Blocks YWCA, Yucca Library branch, Spectrum mall, Costco, Freeways and Much more. Mostly Tile and wood flooring, brand new carpet on stairs. SS frigidaire stainless steel energy efficient appliances This house shows like a model, it is a must see. Quiet interior unit, doesn't back to the road. HOA does not allow dogs